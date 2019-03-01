Alex Otto
20:47

Candidates Petition Speaker over Delayed Polls in New Districts

1 Mar 2019, 20:47 Comments 174 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Report

In short
The contestants mainly flag bearers of the ruling National Resistance Movement NRM party said that their people have been deprived of services because they do not have elected leaders, eight months since the new districts became operational.

 

