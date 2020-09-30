Candidates Reject Use of National IDs in Sembabule NRM Primaries

In short
According to the guidelines, all voters will have to present their National Identification-ID cards before they are allowed to vote.
Candidates Reject Use of National IDs in Sembabule NRM Primaries30 Sep 2020, 07:38 Comments 263 Views Sembabule, Uganda Politics Election Polls Updates
NRM Electoral Commision Chairperson Dr Tanga Odoi going through candidates nomination forms in Sembabule where the party is conducting residual primaries
In short
Tagged with: NRM Primaries in Sembabule district Use of National IDs in NRM Elections dr tanga odoi nrm ec chairman
Mentioned: National Resistance Movement (NRM) party
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.