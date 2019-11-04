Pamela Mawanda
13:43

Candidates Struggle to Use Random Numbers-PLE Scouts

4 Nov 2019, 13:42 Comments 111 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Updates
Pupils at Ntinda School for the Deaf line up to be checked as they enter to sit for the Mathematics examination Pamela Mawanda

Pupils at Ntinda School for the Deaf line up to be checked as they enter to sit for the Mathematics examination

In short
According to UNEB, random numbers are being used to promote transparency during the marking of the examinations. The numbers provided by the examination body, come enclosed in the examination pouch. Once the pouch is opened, examination officers then provide the number to the sitting candidates. Each examination will have a different random number.

 

Tagged with: Candidates confused about Random Numbers PLE 2019
Mentioned: Buganda Road Primary School Ntinda Primary School Ntinda School for the Deaf Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB)

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.