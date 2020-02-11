Canoe Boat Catches Fire with 18 Passengers on Board

In short
The boat was loaded with fish worth 40 million Shillings and other merchandise that included timber and a motorcycle. Mawaala LCI chairperson Gerald Kalyango says the boat engine sparked after experiencing a technical problem and lit three jerricans of petrol that were nearby.
Canoe Boat Catches Fire with 18 Passengers on Board11 Feb 2020, 09:17 Comments 257 Views Kalangala, Uganda Security Court Misc Updates
In short
Mentioned: Marine Police UPDF Marines
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.