Canoe Boat Catches Fire with 18 Passengers on Board

11 Feb 2020, 09:17 Comments 257 Views Kalangala, Uganda Security Court Misc Updates
One of the victims recieving treatment at Kalangala Health Center IV

The boat was loaded with fish worth 40 million Shillings and other merchandise that included timber and a motorcycle. Mawaala LCI chairperson Gerald Kalyango says the boat engine sparked after experiencing a technical problem and lit three jerricans of petrol that were nearby.

 

Mentioned: Marine Police UPDF Marines

