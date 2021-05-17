CAO Rejects Councillors' Resolution to Retain Gov’t Smartphones

In short
As they ended their tour of duty, the Councillors unanimously passed a resolution to transfer the ownership of the same smartphones from Nakasongola district local government to themselves, arguing that they remain a key reference point, who will be consulted often on local issues and report the same to the relevant authorities using the same smartphones.
CAO Rejects Councillors' Resolution to Retain Gov’t Smartphones17 May 2021, 18:19 Comments 134 Views Nakasongola, Uganda Local government Updates
In short
Tagged with: smartphones
Mentioned: Nakasongola District council
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.