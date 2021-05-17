Brian Luwaga
CAO Rejects Councillors' Resolution to Retain Gov’t Smartphones

17 May 2021 Nakasongola, Uganda
Some of the district councillors who passed resolution to retain the phones

As they ended their tour of duty, the Councillors unanimously passed a resolution to transfer the ownership of the same smartphones from Nakasongola district local government to themselves, arguing that they remain a key reference point, who will be consulted often on local issues and report the same to the relevant authorities using the same smartphones.

 

