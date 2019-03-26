CAO, Youth Chairpersons Struck Off Youth Fund Chain

In short
According to the new regulations, the group’s account signatories will be the Chairperson, Secretary and Treasurer. The funds will be disbursed directly to group accounts, from the Ministry Project Account in Bank of Uganda rather than first sending it to the implementing ministry.
CAO, Youth Chairpersons Struck Off Youth Fund Chain26 Mar 2019, 14:15 Comments 69 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Report
