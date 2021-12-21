In short
Florence Mabaale, the headteacher of Kasubi Family primary school, says the capitation grant cannot be enough to work on all the needs of the school. She said that they are trying to improvise to ensure that the learners get a conducive environment
Capitation Funds Not Enough for Renovations-Gov't Schools
21 Dec 2021
Kampala, Uganda
