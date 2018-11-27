Christopher Kisekka
Mourners Castigate Museveni Over ‘Spiteful Comments' as MV K Palm Owner is Laid to Rest

Caskets of Micheal Bisase alias Tempalar and his wife Sheila Bisase

Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, the Kira Municipality MP, said whenever something bad occurs in Uganda, government is quick to look a scapegoat. Ssemujju notes that the K-Palm accident was just another indicator to government that all isnt well on Ugandan waters.

 

