Mourners Castigate Museveni Over ‘Spiteful Comments' as MV K Palm Owner is Laid to Rest

Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, the Kira Municipality MP, said whenever something bad occurs in Uganda, government is quick to look a scapegoat. Ssemujju notes that the K-Palm accident was just another indicator to government that all isnt well on Ugandan waters.
Mourners Castigate Museveni Over ‘Spiteful Comments' as MV K Palm Owner is Laid to Rest27 Nov 2018, 18:38 Comments 131 Views Kira Town, Uganda Misc Report
Caskets of Micheal Bisase alias Tempalar and his wife Sheila Bisase Login to license this image from 1$.
