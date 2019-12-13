Capt Mukula Calls for Establishment of East African National Airline

In short
Captain Mike Mukula, the proprietor of Uganda Aviation Academy, has called on the East African community to consider a single regional airline instead of each country having its own.
Capt Mukula Calls for Establishment of East African National Airline13 Dec 2019, 18:57 Comments 218 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Updates
