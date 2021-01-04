Car Boot Sales are Illegal - KCCA

In short
According to KCCA Spokesperson Daniel Niwabiine, car boot selling of goods is against the laws here in Uganda. On this he adds that these people carrying out this business operation are not licensed and also, they park in areas which are meant to be used for a different purpose which disrupts road operations.
Car Boot Sales are Illegal - KCCA4 Jan 2021, 19:30 Comments 182 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Human rights Report
In short
Tagged with: KCCA Regulations car boot sale small business owners
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.