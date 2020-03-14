In short
Tom Opakasi, an eye witnesses and security guard with G4 Security, which guards Acacia Place, told City Hall Magistrate, Valerian Tuhimbise early this week that Tugeine approached him on February 26th, 2020 around 7pm and informed that Kata had asked him to take the car for washing just like it had been in the past.
Car Washer Battling Charges of Stealing Customer's Vehicle14 Mar 2020, 15:52 Comments 217 Views Court Misc Report
In short
Tagged with: How Car Washer Stole Customer's Car security guard
Mentioned: Acacia Place Albert Tumuhaire Annual Police Crime Report Henry Kata John Babiiha Avenue Kira Road Division Magistrate Valerian Tuhimbise of City Hall Court Regions of Kampala Metropolitan Police Ronald Tugeine Tom Opakasi Young Men's Christian Association
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.