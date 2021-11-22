Cardinal Wamala Celebrates 40 Years as Bishop, with Kiyinda – Mityana Diocese

In short
Cardinal Emmanuel Wamala has celebrated 40 years since he was ordained Bishop while the Diocese of Kiyinda-Mityana also marked 40 years since it was established.
Cardinal Wamala Celebrates 40 Years as Bishop, with Kiyinda – Mityana Diocese22 Nov 2021, 15:22 Comments 65 Views Mityana, Uganda Religion Report
Left to Right Kampala caretaker Bishop Paul Ssemwogerere, Kiyinda-Mityana Bishop Anthony Zziwa and Cardinal Wamala
In short
Mentioned: Catholic Church, Kiyinda-Mityana Diocese
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.