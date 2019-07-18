In short
When they visited Gayaza high school for instance they found that some students didn’t know that they had asthma but also didn’t want to associate with it because of stigma since they were not allowed to participate in co-curricular activities once the administration realized that a student has the complication.
Care Takers Don't Know How to Handle Asthma Attacks-Researcher
