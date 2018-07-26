In short
The data shows that 10 out of 13 countries recorded a 30 per cent or higher unemployment rate for people living with HIV, with a greater rate among HIV-positive youth. And women living with HIV are less likely to be employed than their male counterparts because of unpaid care responsibilities, and a lack of independent income.
Career Discrimination Worsens Among People Living with HIV
26 Jul 2018
Kampala, Uganda
In short
