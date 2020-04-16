In short
Akim Busulwa, a Cargo driver argues that those quarantined are made to dig into their pockets to sustain themselves. He wants government to feed them throughout the quarantine period.
Cargo Drivers Protest Quarantine, Demand for Food Top story16 Apr 2020, 08:04 Comments 202 Views Kasese, Uganda Health Business and finance Misc Updates
