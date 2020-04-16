Basaija Idd
08:06

Cargo Drivers Protest Quarantine, Demand for Food Top story

16 Apr 2020, 08:04 Comments 202 Views Kasese, Uganda Health Business and finance Misc Updates
Some of the lorries parked in Mpondwe border point

Some of the lorries parked in Mpondwe border point

In short
Akim Busulwa, a Cargo driver argues that those quarantined are made to dig into their pockets to sustain themselves. He wants government to feed them throughout the quarantine period.

 

