Cargo Drivers Task East African Community Bloc on Compensation, Security

Batula Hussein, an elderly mother who lost his son Hashim Ismail, 36, in the attack told URN on a phone line that the deceased trucker was the only breadwinner in the family. Hashim’s body was reportedly burnt in his truck beyond recognition and buried in South Sudan.
Cargo Drivers Task East African Community Bloc on Compensation, Security19 Apr 2021, 19:14 Comments 224 Views East Africa Human rights Business and finance Updates
Desparate truckers protesting the killing of thier colleagues in South Sudan - Photo by Dominic Ochola
Mentioned: Kenya Long-Distance Truck Drivers Union, Magwi County South Sudan Government Uganda Long Distance Truck Drivers’ Association
