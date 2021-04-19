Dominic Ochola
19:16

Cargo Drivers Task East African Community Bloc on Compensation, Security

19 Apr 2021, 19:14 Comments 224 Views East Africa Human rights Business and finance Updates
Desparate truckers protesting the killing of thier colleagues in South Sudan - Photo by Dominic Ochola

Desparate truckers protesting the killing of thier colleagues in South Sudan - Photo by Dominic Ochola

In short
Batula Hussein, an elderly mother who lost his son Hashim Ismail, 36, in the attack told URN on a phone line that the deceased trucker was the only breadwinner in the family. Hashim’s body was reportedly burnt in his truck beyond recognition and buried in South Sudan.

 

Tagged with: Nimule border Nimule-Juba Highway cargo convoys increased armed violence
Mentioned: Kenya Long-Distance Truck Drivers Union, Magwi County South Sudan Government Uganda Long Distance Truck Drivers’ Association

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.