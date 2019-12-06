In short
Egesa said that many of the airline companies across the world benefit most from the transportation of cargo across borders for export and import and thus a revived company such as Uganda Airlines would need to focus on increasing cargo transportation.
Cargo Transport, Domestic Flights Could Change Uganda Airlines Fortunes – Egesa Top story6 Dec 2019, 14:22 Comments 137 Views Entebbe, Uganda Business and finance Misc Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.