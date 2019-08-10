CARITAS Introduces Solar Cookstoves to Refugees in Uganda

In short
CARITAS Uganda says accessing such biomass is often unsafe and environmentally unsustainable as most of the staple foods distributed to refugees – beans and peas - require a considerable time and fuel to cook. It says that in order to save on firewood, people living in camps often undercook their food, skip meals, sell or barter their food rations for fuelwood.
Kampala, Uganda
The Solar Cooker Technology Being Piloted in Bidi Bidi Refugee Settlement To Solve Deforestation Problems in the World's Second Largest Refugee Settlement
