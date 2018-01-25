Case Clinic Murder: CMI, Police Hunt Four Other Suspects

In short
A reliable source told URN on condition of anonymity that confessions made by some of the suspects, show that only eight people were involved in the kidnap, robbery and murder. The Congolese suspects reportedly only helped to keep the deceaseds vehicle that was recovered from their compound.
Case Clinic Murder: CMI, Police Hunt Four Other Suspects25 Jan 2018, 18:55 Comments 83 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: ekalugar
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.