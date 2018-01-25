Dear Jeanne
Case Clinic Murder: CMI, Police Hunt Four Other Suspects

A reliable source told URN on condition of anonymity that confessions made by some of the suspects, show that only eight people were involved in the kidnap, robbery and murder. The Congolese suspects reportedly only helped to keep the deceaseds vehicle that was recovered from their compound.

 

