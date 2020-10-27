Case Seeking Mid-Term Access to NSSF Funds Delayed for Another 4 Months

In short
To this effect, Rwakakamba challenged the articles under the NSSF Act which states that a member of the fund shall be entitled to his money at the age of 55, when you get mental disability, emigration issues, survivors’ benefits and once you've ceased to be a member as the only ways of accessing the funds.
Case Seeking Mid-Term Access to NSSF Funds Delayed for Another 4 Months27 Oct 2020, 09:50 Comments 48 Views Court Report
In short
Tagged with: John Mary Mugisha Morisson Rwakakamba the former Presidential Assistant on Research and information Morrison Rwakakamba NSSF Wanyama Kodoli former Presidential Assistant on Research and information
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.