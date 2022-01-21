Cases Drop for First Time as Africa’s Fourth COVID-19 Wave Ebbs

In short
Newly reported cases fell by 20 per cent in the week that ended on January 16, while deaths dropped by 8 per cent. The Omicron variant has been reported in 36 African countries, and 169 nations all over the world.
Cases Drop for First Time as Africa’s Fourth COVID-19 Wave Ebbs21 Jan 2022, 06:57 Comments 97 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: Omicron wave Tocilizumab vaccines and therapeutics
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.