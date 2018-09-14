Cases of Ebola Confirmed Near Uganda-DRC Border

In short
Today the World Health Organization WHO said that there were 137 confirmed and probable cases and 92 deaths in the latest outbreak in the east of the country. The UN Childrens Fund-UNICEF also announced that everything is being done to ensure that the disease in controlled in Butembo at this early stage.
Cases of Ebola Confirmed Near Uganda-DRC Border14 Sep 2018, 19:43 Comments 260 Views Butembo, Democratic Republic of the Congo East Africa Health Lifestyle Breaking news
