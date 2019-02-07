Casual Labourer Arrested over Arson Attack on Gulu School Dormitory

In short
Dolly Oryem, the head teacher Gulu Primary School says the fire started while pupils were in class for evening prep.
Casual Labourer Arrested over Arson Attack on Gulu School Dormitory7 Feb 2019, 19:23 Comments 65 Views Gulu, Uganda Crime Northern Security Analysis
In short
Tagged with: charles odong former cleaner at gulu primary school gulu primary school fire fire guts gulu primary school dormitory
Mentioned: uganda police force
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.