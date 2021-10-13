Mugisha James
17:48

Casual Labourer Rapes, Murders 10-Year-old Girl

13 Oct 2021, 17:43 Comments 142 Views Security Human rights Crime Breaking news
ASP Luke Owoyesigyire

In short
The Katogo Zone Defense Secretary, Yakuti Waiswa, says that the suspect who was working for the deceased’s grandmother raped the minor in the night and strangled her to death to cover his crime.

 

Tagged with: ASP Luke Owoyesigyire.
Mentioned: Kinawataka drainage channel

