Casual Labourer Rapes, Murders 10-Year-old Girl

The Katogo Zone Defense Secretary, Yakuti Waiswa, says that the suspect who was working for the deceased’s grandmother raped the minor in the night and strangled her to death to cover his crime.
Casual Labourer Rapes, Murders 10-Year-old Girl13 Oct 2021, 17:43 Comments 142 Views Security Human rights Crime Breaking news
