Catholic, Anglican Archbishops Condemn Murders, Injustice and Land Grabbing

The COU Archbishop Dr. Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga and others during the Ecumenical Public Way of the Cross. Photo by Olive Nakatudde.

In short

The Archbishops led Christians to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus by observing the Ecumenical Way of the Cross from the residence of Bishop Luwalira and around St. Paul’s Cathedral on Namirembe Hill. This journey is annually commemorated on Good Friday, a day observed during the Holy Week preceding Easter Sunday when Jesus resurrected.