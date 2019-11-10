Catholic Bishops Condemn Brutality Aganist Makerere Sudents

In short
The Bishops observe that the amount of force used by some security agents while arresting protesting students of Makerere University, journalists and opposition groups over the recent weeks was uncalled and violated human dignity.
The Chairperson of Uganda Episcopal Conference Bishop Joseph Anthony Zziwa signed the Statement Condemning Security Brutality In Maketere University Fees Policy Strike
