The Bishops, who likened the current situation to the Birth of Christ which came in a politically charged season as Emperor Ceaser had ordered for a population census throughout the Roman Empire, acknowledged the fact that political campaigns and elections generate emotions. They, however, argued that this shouldn’t make anybody lose sight of the dignity of human life and the need to respect one another.
Catholic Bishops to Security Agencies: Don’t Dent Christmas Festival with Violence Top story23 Dec 2020, 15:18 Comments 180 Views Kampala, Uganda Religion Human rights Security Report
Bishop Joseph Anthony Zziwa (R) With Secretary of Uganda Episcopal Conference John Baptist Kauta (L)
