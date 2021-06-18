Christopher Kisekka
Catholic Church Gives Guidance on Penance During Lockdown

Kampala, Uganda
Confession; The Catholic Church in Uganda has issued guidelines on how the faithfuls can recieve the Sacrament of Penance during OVID19 times Roman Catholic Diocese of Peterborough

In short
As part of guidelines, Monsignor Kauta says the use of confession boxes has been banned and therefore confession should take place in a well-ventilated place. It can be in or outdoor as long as the sacramental seal is safe guarded.

 

