Catholic Church Opens Paediatric Clinic in Ntungamo

Rev. Fr. John Baptist Tumusiime, the parish priest, says that the clinic will offer specialized treatment for children below 13 years suffering from malnutrition, pneumonia, malaria, diarrhoea and other ailments.
Catholic Church Opens Paediatric Clinic in Ntungamo2 Jan 2020, 10:32 Comments 220 Views Ntungamo, Uganda Human rights Agriculture Health Breaking news
The The First Children's Clinic Called St. Rapheal Children’s Clinic opened by President Museveni in Ntungamo District.
