Catholic Church Probes “Miracle” for Beatification of Msgr Ngobya

18 Jul 2022 Masaka, Uganda
Rev Fr. Ngobya's Grave at Kitovu remains a sphere of power. Edward Bindhe

Now, with the claim on of miraculous healing of Nakaweesi tabled, Fr Kasule adds that they have already gathered some information including the medical records of the child which they are soon going to hand over to Fr Ssekabanja, so that it is investigated.

 

