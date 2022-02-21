In short
Reverend Father Simeon Laudel Mapel and Brother Amans Delmas, who introduced the Catholic faith in Uganda arrived from France in February 1879 through Lake Victoria on their journey to meet Kabaka Edward Muteesa I of Buganda to seek permission to evangelize the area.
Catholic Church to Promote Docking Site of Pioneer Evangelists for Tourism
