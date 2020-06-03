Catholic Devotee Defies Restrictions, Treks to Namugongo

In short
She is most likely the only foot pilgrim who turned up for the celebration this year, after the church called off the annual event in the wake of Coronavirus Disease. As countries battled the pandemic, borders were closed, the government banned public gatherings and asked faithful’s to stay home.
Catholic Devotee Defies Restrictions, Treks to Namugongo3 Jun 2020, 20:59 Comments 100 Views Kira Town, Kampala, Uganda Religion Report
Namugongo Josephine Ssebirumbi Najjuma from Ggoli in Mpigi district was the only one-foot pilgrim from outside Namugongo division
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.