Christopher Kisekka
20:09

Catholic Institutions Asked to Rethink Higher Education Approaches

15 Nov 2019, 20:07 Comments 144 Views Mpigi, Uganda Education Misc Report
The Papal nuncio to Uganda, Archbishop Luigi Bianco (1)

The Papal nuncio to Uganda, Archbishop Luigi Bianco (1)

In short
Archbishop Bianco says that university education is not only about filling the head with concepts but considering the Taxonomy of Learning Domains which is categorized as the cognitive domain (knowledge), psychomotor domain (skills) and affective domain (attitudes).

 

Tagged with: rethinking approaches to higher education
Mentioned: International Federation of Catholic Universities uganda martyrs university nkozi

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.