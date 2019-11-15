Catholic Institutions Asked to Rethink Higher Education Approaches

In short
Archbishop Bianco says that university education is not only about filling the head with concepts but considering the Taxonomy of Learning Domains which is categorized as the cognitive domain (knowledge), psychomotor domain (skills) and affective domain (attitudes).
Catholic Institutions Asked to Rethink Higher Education Approaches15 Nov 2019, 20:07 Comments 144 Views Mpigi, Uganda Education Misc Report
In short
Tagged with: rethinking approaches to higher education
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.