Catholic Priest Investigated Over Death of Suspected Robber

In short
The priest, Reverend Fr Richard Mugisha was summoned in relation to the death of Ronald Kyeyune, 30, a suspected robber who had allegedly broken into the priests’ house last night. It is alleged that the suspect was apprehended by the village security team after allegedly accessing the priests’ residence through the roof.
Catholic Priest Investigated Over Death of Suspected Robber13 Oct 2021, 12:49 Comments 146 Views Masaka, Uganda Crime Human rights Security Interview
Muhammad Nsubuga the Greater Masaka Regional Police Spokesperson during an interview on death the suspect
In short
Mentioned: The Uganda Police Force - UPF
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.