Cattle Farmers In Hoima Protest Rampant Theft Of Animals

In short
Paul Rwabajungu, a cattle keeper in Kigorobya sub county says despite several reports made to the relevant security operatives about the rampant cattle theft, nothing has been done to address the issue. He says they are now forced to sleep in the kraals to protect their animals from being stolen.
Cattle Farmers In Hoima Protest Rampant Theft Of Animals5 Jan 2019, 11:04 Comments 100 Views Hoima, Uganda Crime Analysis
