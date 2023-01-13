Godfrey Eyoku
Cattle Rustlers to be Charged From Areas Where They Commit Crimes

Some of the suspected cattle rustlers arraigned before court martial at UPDF 3rd division head quarters

Initially, security forces would arrest suspected cattle rustlers from across the region and arraign them before the court martial at UPDF 3rd division headquarters in Moroto district. However, the forces now want to start handling cases from the districts where crimes are committed in order to obtain more eyewitness accounts.
