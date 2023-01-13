Cattle Rustlers to be Charged From Areas Where They Commit Crimes

In short
Initially, security forces would arrest suspected cattle rustlers from across the region and arraign them before the court martial at UPDF 3rd division headquarters in Moroto district. However, the forces now want to start handling cases from the districts where crimes are committed in order to obtain more eyewitness accounts.
Security Forces to Remand Cattle Rustlers Where Crimes are Committed
Cattle Rustlers to be Charged From Areas Where They Commit Crimes13 Jan 2023, 08:49 Comments 191 Views Karamoja, Uganda Crime Court Report
Some of the suspected cattle rustlers arraigned before court martial at UPDF 3rd division head quarters
In short
