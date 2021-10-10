Cattle Rustling Declines after Withdrawal of LDUs from Karamoja

In short
Capt. Edrin Mawanda the UPDF 3rd division spokesperson told URN that much as cattle theft still going on, it has reduced compare to the time when the local defence units personnel were still active in Karamoja.
Cattle Rustling Declines after Withdrawal of LDUs from Karamoja10 Oct 2021, 15:41 Comments 187 Views Security Human rights Crime Updates
Karimojong LDUs display their skills during the pass out in Olilim army training school in Katakwi district in 2018
