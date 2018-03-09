Olive Nakatudde
17:30

Caucus to Institute Criminal Charges Against Minister Namuganza

9 Mar 2018, 16:57 Comments 210 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
A section of legislators from Busoga region. Olive Nakatudde

A section of legislators from Busoga region. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Persis Namuganza, the Member of Parliament for Bukono County, is faulted for bad-mouthing leaders from the region, belittling the Kyabazinga of Busoga William Gabula Nadiope IV, threatening to kill the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga and insulting constituents.

 

Tagged with: bugisu parliamentary caucus minister persis namuganza

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.