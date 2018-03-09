In short
Persis Namuganza, the Member of Parliament for Bukono County, is faulted for bad-mouthing leaders from the region, belittling the Kyabazinga of Busoga William Gabula Nadiope IV, threatening to kill the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga and insulting constituents.
Caucus to Institute Criminal Charges Against Minister Namuganza
9 Mar 2018
In short
