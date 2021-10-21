In short
The victim’s father says he caught Thomas Tabu, 48, having sex with his 13-year-old daughter, a Primary Four (P.4) pupil at around 3:00 pm on 18 October 2021. The case reported the case to Patiko Police Post vide SD Ref: 08/18/10/2021 leading to the suspect’s arrest on Tuesday 19.
Caught Defiling a Minor, Mzee Digs his Way to Freedom from Police Cell
