Alex Otto
18:44

CCEDU to Petition Parliament over Suspension

12 Jul 2018, 18:44 Comments 137 Views Kampala, Uganda 2016 Elections East Africa Politics Updates
Crispy Kaheru speaking during the stakeholders meeting Alex Otto

Crispy Kaheru speaking during the stakeholders meeting Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
The Citizens Coalition for Electoral Democracy in Uganda CCEDU has started collecting citizens from its partners and individuals to petition Parliament and the Electoral Commission over suspension.

 

Tagged with: ec suspends ccedu ccedu election observation ccedu one election guidelines lc elections
Mentioned: ccedu electoral commison

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.