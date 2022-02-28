Kato Joseph
22:34

CCTV Cameras Capture Thugs Trailing Bank Clients

28 Feb 2022, 22:32 Comments 75 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
Enanga exhibiting a picture of wanted suspect

Enanga exhibiting a picture of wanted suspect

In short
Police’s Acting director for Information Communication Technology (ICT), Yusuf Ssewanyana’s released CCTV footage shows the gang has a Boda-boda rider who stages outside banks or sometimes forex bureaus purposely to alert his group on who seems to have withdrawn huge amounts of money.

 

Tagged with: ICT directorate. CCTV footage. Bank c

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.