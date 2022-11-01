Kato Joseph
07:35

Woman Accused of Drugging Men Using Her Nipples Top story

1 Nov 2022, 07:30 Comments 268 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates

In short
According to the complaints, Nakayizi would smear sedatives on her breast or spike their drinks in bars and lodges and rob them when they fell unconscious. Kawempe police launched a manhunt for Nakayizi two months ago after receiving complaints from her victims including security operatives.

 

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.