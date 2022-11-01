In short
According to the complaints, Nakayizi would smear sedatives on her breast or spike their drinks in bars and lodges and rob them when they fell unconscious. Kawempe police launched a manhunt for Nakayizi two months ago after receiving complaints from her victims including security operatives.
Woman Accused of Drugging Men Using Her Nipples Top story1 Nov 2022, 07:30 Comments 268 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
