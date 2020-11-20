CCTVs Help Security Arrest 40 Suspected Attackers of Police Officers

In short
Closed Circuit Television –CCTV security cameras have helped joint security forces to arrest 40 people suspected to have attacked police officers during City protests against the arrest of presidential candidate, Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.
