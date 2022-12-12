In short
Police left the home with CCTV footage which has been reviewed and confirmed almost everything as recounted by neighbours and teachers at school. Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga said the footage of the child’s torture has been shared with the –DPP as evidence for file sanctioning.
CCTVs Pins US Couple over Torturing Adopted Son; 2 Others Children "Missing"12 Dec 2022, 19:08 Comments 163 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.