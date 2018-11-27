Emmanuel Okello
CDF Orders Deployment of Fisheries Protection Unit on Lake Albert

27 Nov 2018
General David Muhoozi Addressing fishermen at Kaiso landing site in Tonya parish Buseruka sub county Hoima district. Okello Emmanuel

Gen. Muhoozi directed the Hoima District Security Committee to register all Fishermen on the Lake Albert waters to combat the escalating crime along the Uganda-DRC boarder.

 

