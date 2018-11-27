In short
Gen. Muhoozi directed the Hoima District Security Committee to register all Fishermen on the Lake Albert waters to combat the escalating crime along the Uganda-DRC boarder.
CDF Orders Deployment of Fisheries Protection Unit on Lake Albert
General David Muhoozi Addressing fishermen at Kaiso landing site in Tonya parish Buseruka sub county Hoima district. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
