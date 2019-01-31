Emmanuel Okello
CDOs, Sub County Chiefs In Trouble Over Youth Livelihood Funds

Hoima Resident district commissioner-RDC Samuel Kisembo wonders why the money has not been recovered yet the people who approved and recommended the groups are around. He says some of the CDOs and the sub county chiefs directly got involved in the procurement process of some of the group items while others illegally formed groups that they benefited from yet they were not supposed to be beneficiaries.

 

