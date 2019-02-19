Olive Nakatudde
21:40

CEC Endorses Museveni For 2021 General Elections Top story

19 Feb 2019, 21:40 Comments 213 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
CEC endorses President, Yoweri Museveni to run for sixth term Davidson Ndyabahika

CEC endorses President, Yoweri Museveni to run for sixth term Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Rogers Mulindwa, the Senior Information Manager NRM, says communicated the decision to have Museveni once again run as a sole presidential candidate for the party in a statement.

 

Tagged with: nrm central executive committee president yoweri museveni elections

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.