CECAFA Asks Member Associations to Invest More In Women Football

8 Nov 2021, 18:30 Comments 179 Views Buikwe, Uganda Sport Report
CECAFA's executive director, Auka Gecheo and the CECAFA U-20 Women's local council organizing chairperson, Florence Nakiwala addressing journalists.

Auka Gecheo, the CECAFA Executive Director challenged subscribing countries to increase funding in women football which will help female players to exploit the availed opportunities to excel on global platforms.

 

