CECAFA Asks Member Associations to Invest More In Women Football

Auka Gecheo, the CECAFA Executive Director challenged subscribing countries to increase funding in women football which will help female players to exploit the availed opportunities to excel on global platforms.
CECAFA's executive director, Auka Gecheo and the CECAFA U-20 Women's local council organizing chairperson, Florence Nakiwala addressing journalists.
