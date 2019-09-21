Michael Ojok
23:27

CECAFA U-20 Challenge Cup: Eritrea Hold Uganda To 1-1 Draw

21 Sep 2019, 23:21 Comments 112 Views Gulu, Uganda Sport Tourism Northern Updates
Byekwaso and Efrem talk to the media shortly after the game

In short
Uganda took an early lead through Ivan Bogere`s goal before Michael Habte Gebremeskel equalized 17 minutes into the second half in a poorly attended match at Pece stadium in Gulu town.

 

