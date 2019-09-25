CECAFA U-20 Cup: Uganda Draws With Sudan 2-2

In short
Uganda Hippos took the lead on the 20th minute with a header from Steven Sserwada. Bright Anukani doubled the lead on the 51st minute but a looping header from Ammar Yasser Abolaqaseem gave hope and confidence to Sudan when he pulled a goal back in the 74th-minute mark.
CECAFA U-20 Cup: Uganda Draws With Sudan 2-225 Sep 2019, 19:37 Comments 120 Views Gulu, Uganda Sport Lifestyle Northern Updates
